Mechatronics training promises good salaries

Training preps students for careers in industrial automation

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 2:56 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

OZARK, Ala. (AP) - A new program in southeast Alabama is aimed at training workers for careers in industrial automation that focus on electrical, mechanical and computer engineering.

The Dothan Eagle reports the mechatronics program is aimed at preparing students for one of the world's largest high-tech manufacturing fields. Mechatronics involves technologies such as robots, automated manufacturing equipment, and unmanned systems.

The newspaper reports that Enterprise State Community College will offer the program at the Alabama Aviation College this fall. The school says salaries begin at $37-thousand a year.

