OZARK, Ala. (AP) - A new program in southeast Alabama is aimed at training workers for careers in industrial automation that focus on electrical, mechanical and computer engineering.
The Dothan Eagle reports the mechatronics program is aimed at preparing students for one of the world's largest high-tech manufacturing fields. Mechatronics involves technologies such as robots, automated manufacturing equipment, and unmanned systems.
The newspaper reports that Enterprise State Community College will offer the program at the Alabama Aviation College this fall. The school says salaries begin at $37-thousand a year.
Related Content
- Mechatronics training promises good salaries
- GM is reinventing itself, cutting 15% of its salaried workers
- Walmart hoping to lure new truck drivers with $90,000 salary
- Lawmakers promise to address open records laws
- Rain doesn't look promising this week
- President Trump announces where he is donating part of his salary
- Cruz promises bill to deal with border crisis
- Vice President Pence promises missions to the moon and Mars
- KFC starting sensitivity training
- KTECH Fosters Workforce Training
Scroll for more content...