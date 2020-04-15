Clear
Meat supply not a concern for Madison County leaders, some grocery stores

WAAY 31 saw the stocked cases at one grocery store on Wednesday.

Posted: Apr 15, 2020 5:31 PM
Updated: Apr 15, 2020 6:04 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

Some grocery stores across the country are struggling to keep up with demand especially after three major companies announced the closures of three meat plants.

WAAY 31 asked if we're seeing similar problems in North Alabama.

Star Market in Huntsville let us inside their store to see their meat counter, and said they still have plenty and haven't had any issues keeping meat stocked.

Dale Strong, Madison County Commission Chairman said he urges people to only buy what they need and not to start stocking up.

Star Market had plenty of chicken, beef and pork with options for different cuts for customers.

However, one company forced to shut down a plant because of coronavirus warns that will likely change in the next few weeks.

The CEO of Smithfield foods said the coronavirus pandemic is “pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply.”

No one at Star Market could talk on camera Wednesday but one worker told me he is seeing some people buy more than usual but they're having no problem restocking the store's cases.

At the city’s daily briefing today, WAAY 31 asked Strong about it.

"All we need to do is use enough of the essentials to feed our families, but I feel confident our chicken, beef, pork will sustain. It's just not a concern at this point," he said.

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration said there is no evidence coronavirus can be passed through meat.

