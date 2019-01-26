Measurable Snow Looks Likely Mon Night Thru Tue Morning

Sunday will be even warmer than today with highs expected to be in the mid 50s. We get slightly warmer Monday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. This may help mitigate some of the snow accumulations initially before the cold breaks through.

Heading into Monday evening we may see a few showers as the cold front draws near. But the showers will turn to snow pretty quick. This transition should begin between 10 p.m. and midnight for the Shoals. The changeover to snow should happen to everyone by 3 a.m..

The snow will fall for roughly 7 to 9 hours over the Valley. This should give us between 1 to 3" of snow due to how warm the ground will be before along with the showers falling first.

By 12 p.m. Tuesday the snow will be done and we will see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. We will see melting taking place during this time even with temperatures falling throughout the day. Once the sun starts setting this will create another big issue of refreezing. Please stay cautious if you have to drive anywhere.

Temperatures probably won't go above freezing from Tuesday until Friday. This cold will be dangerous cold with the coldest morning expected to be Thursday morning with many areas possibly in the single-digits.

Friday will be a warmer day with highs back to near 40.