Measles cases reported in Tennessee and Georgia

"It is kind of scary because its not something that's been seen in a long time," said Meg Jones.

Jones lives in Fyffe. That means she's less than an hour away from Tennessee or Georgia, two states that are dealing with confirmed measles cases. The Alabama Department of Public Health says a single case of measles can spread and lead to 18 more cases. That's why they're encouraging parents to make sure their kids are vaccinated.

"Make sure you're vaccinated, that's absolutely the message," said Dr. Karen Landers.

Officials say measles is easily spread through coughing, sneezing or touching something an infected person has coughed or sneezed on.It can cause brain swelling and even death. That's why the Alabama Department of Health says they're taking these cases so close to us in North Alabama seriously.

"Measles can be very significant in children under 5 years of age as well as adults," said Dr. Landers.

While it does worry Jones to have an outbreak so close to home, she says she's doing everything she can to keep her kid safe.

"He's vaccinated and I feel like, you know, most kids should be vaccinated," said Jones.

Alabama Department of Health officials say there are some side affects to the vaccine including rare cases of soreness and fever. They stress that the measles vaccine does not cause autism.