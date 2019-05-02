Measles case confirmed in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Health on Thursday confirmed the first case of measles in Alabama in 2019.

Officials said an infant in St. Clair County has the measles and was contagious between April 23 and May 1. The child, younger than 1, had not been vaccinated.

St. Clair County is located northeast of Jefferson County.

On Wednesday, the department revealed that, as of May 1, it had conducted 174 investigations of measles in Alabama for 2019.

On April 23, the Tennessee Department of Health reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health that a man with a confirmed measles case traveled through Alabama on April 11 and made two stops during the infectious period. One stop was at a Chick-fil-A in Fort Payne, on his way to Mississippi. The other was in Livingston at D & J Travel Plaza.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.