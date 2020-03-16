Huntsville's Meals on Wheels continues to operate through coronavirus scare

The Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is still closed, but the Meals on Wheels program is still up and running.They're taking extra precautions to keep volunteers and the elderly people they help, safe.

"I was really excited because I was worried about, at least the people that I take meals to that they wouldn't have anything to eat," Marsha Huges, a volunteer with the program, said.

Hughes has been a volunteer for meals on wheels for more than three years. She said she was happy to hear the program was continuing to operate this week.

"I called a couple times just to make sure Meals on Wheels was still going to be taking out meals," Hughes said.

"We didn't want to stop the program, we knew that these people were vulnerable and really need these meals," Jeanie Glynn, the coordinator for Meals on Wheels, said.

Glynn said the employees have been extra careful when preparing the food for clients, and cleaning up around the building.

"We're trying to take care of everything the volunteer the staff would touch," she said.

One major change that this program made this week is having volunteers just drive their cars up by the door. An employee asks them which route they are taking, and then comes out with the food for that route so the volunteer never has to access this building at all.

Even when they're done for the day, they'll just drop it right back off at the door. The coordinator says it's the best way to reduce the amount of people coming in and out where the food is made, and it's the best way to keep the clients and the volunteers safe

"We can't be too careful, we definitely don't want to do anything that's going to hurt our vulnerable home bound client, and we also want our staff to stay well and our volunteers to stay well," Glynn said.

Volunteers like Hughes say they don't mind the changes, and have even made a few of their own when delivering the meals.

"When I deliver the meals, I ask our clients where do you want me to put the meal," Hughes said.

And Glynn said they'll continue with these precautions, but have no plans to stop the program.

"We intend to serve all the way through until this is over," she said.

She said the program is operating on a fluid schedule, meaning next week they may not be able to serve hot meals and will have to give their clients frozen or non-perishable shelf meals that will last them. She said she hopes they can continue serving their clients hot meals daily.