McFarland Park campground reopens after being closed due to flooding

The McFarland Park campground is finally open, after being closed since February due to flooding.

"We're glad to get back over here it's a nice park. We love it," said Mike Woods, one of the first campers back at the campground.

Park officials said they're still cleaning up parts of the park because it was underwater for so long. McFarland Park has about $80,000 in damages and that estimate could increase since numbers are still coming in. In order to get federal funding, Lauderdale County must reach at least $251,000 in damages. The Lauderdale County Emergency Management Director told WAAY31 they have not been formally denied any funding but he's working to get state and federal officials back in to assess more damage.

"That's a lot of revenue lost for this county. I think they ought to help," said Woods.

EMA officials said they know Governor Ivey has written a letter to the president to ask for a federal disaster declaration. The president must sign off on this, then individual counties must reach a certain about of damage in order to get federal assistance.