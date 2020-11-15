McCarty's big weekend in the water

In 25.96 seconds, Eboni McCarty's life changed.

"I was like I swam that," Eboni said.

The 17-year-old from Madison swam her 50 free-style fast enough, earning a spot in the U.S.A. Swimming Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska next June.

"I was like whoa I got that time, that's me, it was so surreal for me," Eboni said.

After tapping the wall, Eboni looked to the crowd, seeing her entire family, who've supported her every leg of the race.

"My Grandma was actually there so she got to see my time, I was super happy that she saw me, so I was excited," Eboni said. "Like I looked up in the stands, my Dad was there, my little Brother, my Grandmother, my Mom was there but she was officiating."

This is only the first step of making it to Tokyo. After a few moments of celebration, Eboni told herself it's back to work.

She'll train at least 16 hours a week in the pool until next summer.

"You see the end result when I hit the wall and get the time I want, but most people don't know how much work it takes to get there," Eboni added.

She wouldn't spend her time doing anything else.

"I think I love swimming so much because I get to race so many different groups of people," Eboni said.

Now she's part of the top group of swimmers in the country, which a chance to represent The U.S.A. in 2021.

"Win or lose, it's awesome, everyone is such a good sport about it, I love it," Eboni said.