All-new Mazda CX-50 to be produced at Limestone County plant

Mazda plans to introduce three new SUVs to its lineup by 2023, one of which will be produced at its new plant in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County, Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing.

Production is due to start in January. Mazda said in a release Wednesday that the all-new midsize crossover SUV will feature enhanced all-wheel drive capabilities and “functionality for consumers with outdoor active lifestyles.”

“Mazda Toyota Manufacturing shares the excitement for this first announcement about the new Mazda CX-50,” MTM President Masahi Aihara said Thursday. “Pre-production is progressing on schedule, and we look forward to the start of production early next year. We are committed to producing and delivering high-quality, Alabama-made CX-50s to customers across North America in 2022 and beyond.”