Mazda-Toyota will continue construction of new facility amid coronavirus concerns

Mazda-Toyota will continue construction on its new Huntsville plant amid coronavirus concerns.

In a statement to our newsroom, the manufacturer told us they're monitoring the status and impact of coronavirus daily. They told us they have increased sanitation efforts and are keeping the safety and welfare of workers in mind.

On Wednesday, Fiat Chrysler, General Motors, Ford, Honda and Toyota all announced they're suspending production at their plants until later this month.

Production at the Toyota plant in Huntsville is expected to start back up on March 25. Mazda-Toyota began construction on the plant in 2018. Production is expected to start next year.

