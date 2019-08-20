Mazda Toyota supplier Hirotec breaks ground in Fayetteville

HIROTEC officials broke ground Tuesday on a new state-of-the-art exhaust production and stamping facility in Fayetteville, Tenn., that will produce parts for the new Mazda Toyota plant in Huntsville.

HIROTEC Manufacturing America LLC, a new subsidiary of HIROTEC AMERICA, finalized the purchase of 34 acres of land in the Runway Center Industrial Park in Fayetteville, according to a press release.

The new building will contain approximately 138,000 square feet of exhaust production and stamping space to support a local automotive manufacturer, with future expansion capabilities of an additional 138,000 square feet. Start of production is scheduled to begin 2021.

HIROTEC’s expansion will create $48 million in capital investment and more than 100 new jobs. The grand opening is expected to take place at the end of 2021.