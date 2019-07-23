Mazda Toyota sets goals for minority and women-owned business work in Huntsville, Limestone

Mazda Toyota issued this press release Tuesday:

Huntsville, Ala. (July 23, 2019) – With construction well underway on its vehicle assembly plant in Limestone County, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc. (MTMUS) announced that it aims to achieve at least 20 percent total diversity spend with certified minority and women-owned business enterprises (MBE/WBE) on plant construction.

Construction sourcing has progressed and includes recent awards to diverse companies such as Aristeo Construction, a certified WBE general contractor, and Indiana Bridge, a MBE structural steel supplier.

“Every aspect of MTMUS’s business must closely reflect our customers’ diverse backgrounds and experiences, including our team members, suppliers and business partners,” said Mark Brazeal, vice president of administration of MTMUS. “Together with our general contractors and structural steel supplier, we have set an ambitious target that will set the foundation for MTMUS’s future to compete as a world-class manufacturer of vehicles.”

Construction of MTMUS remains on schedule, with the start of production expected to begin in 2021. Up to 4,000 new jobs will be created and hiring is underway. In August 2017, Toyota and Mazda announced a collaboration to establish MTMUS, a joint venture that will assemble up to 300,000 vehicles annually. Later this summer more than 2,500 workers will be on-site during peak construction; it is expected that approximately 70 percent of those workers will be from Alabama.

Plant construction highlights include:

• Standing at attention! The placement of 1,600 steel beams. If stacked upright, that would stretch 80,000 feet into space, or approximately 15 miles, more than double the altitude of commercial aircraft

• The plant of steel. The use of 26,000 tons of total steel, equal to 52,000,000 lbs., or approximately 10,400,000 average sized red bricks.

• Go deep and keep running! With 3.1 million square feet under its roof, MTMUS can fit 65 football fields

Individuals interested in working for MTMUS can search and apply for jobs online at MazdaToyota.com.