Mazda-Toyota says hiring process in Huntsville is unique and specially tailored

WAAY 31 got a firsthand look on Wednesday at what the hiring process will look like if you want to work at Mazda-Toyota.

The $1.6 billion plant will eventually hire 4 million people and start cranking out cars in 2021.

A candidate will go through various assessments to pretty much simulate a typical work day. Once they complete all the assessments, their results will be reviewed to determine if they are a perfect match for the job description.

Tom Korona is the general manager for one of the departments with Mazda-Toyota. He said the hands-on assessment is just one part of the hiring process.

“It allows the prospective candidate or employee to understand what they have to do on a daily basis. It allows us to understand their capability and allows the potential employee to understand if this type of work would be something that they could do or want to do,” Korona said.

The entire process takes about two days and employees project about 7 to 10 percent of their applicants will pass the full application.

Mazda-Toyota is looking to hire 4 million people by January, but there are some challenges with building a huge production plant in Huntsville.

“It’s a very competitive labor market, so we have to make sure we are a very attractive company that you can come work for,” Korona said.

After you fill out an application and an online assessment, you'll go through a “day in the life” simulation to see where you may fit in. In the work room, there are several different jobs. You'll also fill out a questionnaire to evaluate things like standing time and if you actually liked what you did.

Korona said he’s excited to see new faces, and Mazda-Toyota has a job for everyone.

“We’re looking for people that want to work hard and that are dedicated and willing to learn and willing to grow in their career,” he said.

Mazda-Toyota only has a few qualifications. You have to be 18, have a high school diploma or GED and live within 75 miles of Huntsville.

Mazda-Toyota representatives also said if you apply and make it to the hands-on assessment and you fail, they will allow you to take a remediation course and immediately reapply.

The application window opens at the end of the month. If you choose to opt out, you have to wait one year before applying again.

You may be wondering why you have to live within 75 miles of Huntsville. Employees said they don't want your commute to be more than an hour and a half. They say their research shows if it's longer, it impacts your mental state and your work experience declines.

Employees said they chose to allow for the 75-mile radius, because they want to reach any and everyone they can to allow for "optimal placement."

They said they want their employees to be in a career for longevity and attractive benefits to give them the best job they can have.