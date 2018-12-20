HUNTSVILLLE, Ala. (AP) - Environmental groups say they've reached an agreement with Mazda Toyota Manufacturing to protect an endangered fish near the company's planned automobile plant in north Alabama.
The Center for Biological Diversity and Tennessee Riverkeeper said Thursday the $6 million agreement will protect endangered spring pygmy sunfish that live in waters near the $1.6 billion factory in Limestone County.
The groups had threatened to sue under the Endangered Species Act.
The Mazda Toyota factory will be built beside Beaverdam Creek west of Huntsville. The waterway is one of only two places where the spring pygmy sunfish lives.
A vice president of the joint manufacturing venture, Mark Brazeal, says in a statement that environmental sustainability and conservation are global priorities for Mazda and Toyota.
The car plant will produce about 300,000 vehicles annually.
Related Content
- Mazda Toyota reach environmental agreement over fish
- Huntsville mayor, county leaders officially sign Toyota-Mazda agreement
- Construction at Mazda-Toyota plant halted over fish preservation concerns
- People glad tiny fish won't hinder huge Mazda Toyota plant
- Critically endangered fish halts Mazda Toyota plant construction
- Toyota-Mazda plant announcement coming next year
- Watch the Toyota-Mazda announcement here
- Community reacts to Toyota-Mazda manufacturing plant
- Officials react to Toyota-Mazda plant announcement
- Mazda Toyota establish company for Huntsville facility