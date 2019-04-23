Mazda-Toyota looking to hire for some positions immediately

WAAY 31 has new details Tuesday night about the Mazda-Toyota plant being built in Huntsville.

Administrators said they're looking to immediately hire 20 production team leaders who will go to Japan and then come back to Huntsville to train employees.

At the future home of the plant, a milestone was reached Tuesday in getting that plant up and running.

The first steel beam has been installed in the $1.6 billion facility, and that means construction is well underway. Plant leaders said everything's on schedule, despite the rainy spring and winter.

"As a native Alabamian, it makes me so proud that we're bringing such a company like Mazda and Toyota together with this joint venture right here to North Alabama," said Mark Brazeal, the Vice President of Administration for Mazda-Toyota.

So far, crews have moved enough dirt to fill the Empire State Building twice, and have enough gravel to fill 46 Olympic-sized pools.

Joe King, who used to work for General Motors, says he had to leave his native Mississippi to build a better life, and seeing this plant makes him proud.

"Well, just being able to see people being able to have jobs without having to leave this area," said King.

He said with all the new groundbreakings, from new hotels to a Facebook data center, Huntsville is a city on the move.

"When I came here, it was a lot of cotton fields, but Alabama is not like that anymore. It's growing," he said.

Back at the Mazda-Toyota site, the next step is to fill all 4,000 positions, and Brazeal says he's looking for the best and brightest.

"Before we can produce vehicles though, we need to build a world-class manufacturing plant," said Brazeal.

Brazeal said they are right on track with construction, and the first Toyota Corolla will roll off the assembly lines in spring of 2021. Then, a few months later, they'll release the brand new Mazda SUV.

If you want to apply, click here or scan the photo with the code on it to go directly to the site by using your mobile device camera.