Mazda-Toyota facility impacts housing market in North Alabama

The Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing facility is starting to look like an actual auto plant. WAAY 31 learned how the multibillion-dollar plant will strengthen the housing market across North Alabama.

As a real estate broker, Micah Matson, has experienced the ups and downs of the housing market. He says with Mazda-Toyota and its recently-announced suppliers bringing in thousands of jobs, the market has changed.

“When I first moved here, about eight years ago, real estate was pretty tough and it seemed like things were moving pretty slowly," Matson said.

The Vice President of Production for Mazda-Toyota, Janette Hostettler, says there are currently five on-site suppliers for the plant. Other suppliers are building nearby.

"We have many of these suppliers or we want to call them partners right here on site at Mazda-Toyota, because we can gain and learn for them and they can learn from us, and it brings a lot of hiring and people," she said.

Matson said as more announcements come and workers move into town, it's going to make finding a home more difficult.

"All of the housing is going to get eaten up. We’ve had some pretty slow times, where houses are just sitting, and I think this is exactly what we needed," he said.

Matson says he’s noticed the market changing, with homes going quickly because demand is sky-rocketing.

"There’s not enough housing for all the people moving here. We don’t have enough houses to list. If you did list one, you’d sell it right away," he said.

Hostettler said the business they are bringing to North Alabama will be noticed by everyone in the area.

"For us, made vehicles and for our economy, it's absolutely important," Hostettler said.

Matson says home prices will keep going up.

"There’s also a change in the overall attitude as a seller. You no longer feel like you have to give so many concessions, because you kind of know you’re in the driver’s seat," he said.