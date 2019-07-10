Clear
Mazda Toyota changes vehicles being built at Huntsville plant

Courtesy Toyota

Previously, Corollas were set to be constructed here but that is no longer the case.

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 9:00 AM
Updated: Jul 10, 2019 9:20 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Mazda Toyota is making changes to what vehicles will be produced at its Huntsville plant.

A Wednesday press release announced that the plant, which is under construction now, will assemble a new, yet-to-be named Toyota SUV along with Mazda’s yet-to-be named crossover model, said Victor Vanov, Corporate Communications for Toyota Motor North America on assignment at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing.

Previously, Corollas were set to be constructed here but that is no longer the case. The Mazda SUV already was part of the local plan.

Here’s the full press release:

Toyota is shifting future production plans at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. (MTMUS) joint venture assembly plant as an opportunity to build a new, yet-to-be announced SUV.

This shift is in response to changing market demands and a growing consumer appetite for light trucks and SUVs which are achieving record sales, including Toyota’s best-selling RAV4.

More details related to the future SUV will be released at a later date.

Corolla production continues at Toyota’s Blue Springs, Miss., plant.

Construction of MTMUS in Huntsville, Ala. remains on schedule, with the start of production expected to begin in 2021.

Up to 4,000 new jobs will be created and hiring is underway.

In August 2017, Toyota and Mazda announced a collaboration to establish MTMUS, a $1.6 billion joint venture that will assemble up to 300,000 vehicles annually.

