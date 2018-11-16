Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Mazda-Toyota breaks ground on new facility in Huntsville Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mazda, Toyota breaks ground on new facility in Huntsville

The $1.6 billion plant will produce Toyota Corollas and a new crossover vehicle from Mazda.

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 9:25 AM
Updated: Nov. 16, 2018 10:40 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Friday marks the groundbreaking for the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A plant. Toyota and Mazda have a joint agreement to build the $1.6 billion plant, which will produce Toyota Corollas and a new crossover vehicle from Mazda. 

Work was halted at the construction site during the summer of 2018 to ensure that the spring pygmy sunfish, a threatened species of fish that lives nearby, would be protected.

Several influential people are scheduled to speak at the groundbreaking ceremony, including Governor Kay Ivey, U.S. Senator Doug Jones, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and officials from Mazda and Toyota.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 44°
Florence
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Fayetteville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 40°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events