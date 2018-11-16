Mazda, Toyota breaks ground on new facility in Huntsville

Friday marks the groundbreaking for the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A plant. Toyota and Mazda have a joint agreement to build the $1.6 billion plant, which will produce Toyota Corollas and a new crossover vehicle from Mazda.

Work was halted at the construction site during the summer of 2018 to ensure that the spring pygmy sunfish, a threatened species of fish that lives nearby, would be protected.

Several influential people are scheduled to speak at the groundbreaking ceremony, including Governor Kay Ivey, U.S. Senator Doug Jones, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and officials from Mazda and Toyota.