Mazda Toyota announces additional $830 million investment in North Alabama facility

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) on Thursday announced an additional $830 million investment to its North Alabama facility.
The company will “incorporate new cutting-edge manufacturing technologies to its production lines and provide enhanced training to its workforce of up to 4,000 employees,” said a news release from Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday.
This brings the company's total investment in the facility in Huntsville to $2.311 billion, which is up from the $1.6 billion announced in 2018.
“The new facility will have the capacity to produce up to 150,000 units of a future Mazda crossover vehicle and up to 150,000 units of the Toyota SUV each year,” according to a news release from Mazda Toyota.
MTM continues to plan for up to 4,000 new jobs, it says.
You can find both news releases below:
