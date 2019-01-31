Mazda Toyota Manufacturing officials tour Limestone Career Technical Center

As construction continues on the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant, the company is already looking at where some of their 4,000 workers might come from.

On Thursday morning, representatives of the plant toured the Limestone County Career Technical Center to see several different programs.

One important stop was the advanced manufacturing course, which launched this school year. Mazda Toyota Manufacturing helped Limestone County Schools to jump start the program.

Part of the tour also included the auto collision course. Students in that morning class unveiled a Toyota Corolla frame, which was coated in the new official color of Mazda Toyota Manufacturing: "MaTo Red."

The color is a fusion of the logo colors of Mazda and Toyota along with the crimson of the Alabama state flag.

Allison Anderson, a junior at Elkmont High School, was part of the group of students that created the MaTo Red. She said she was thrilled to have a hand in the winning color.

"I was really excited about it, probably a little more excited than I should've been," said Anderson. "It was a lot of work, but it was really fun at the same time cause you just kind of tested stuff out and saw what looked good."

Janette Hostettler, Vice President of Production, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, said it was that enthousiasm that was the big takeaway from Thursday's tour.

"How excited they were about painting that red color and being a part of that and, you know, learning through that whole experience. The skills that they'e going to learn here is exactly what I'm going to need at the plant," said Hostetter.

Frames with the new color will go on display at the future hands-on assessment center that they "will use to evaluate our future workforce," said Mark Brazeal, the vice president of administration at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing.

Hostettler added that by the end of 2019, they will really start rolling on the hiring process.