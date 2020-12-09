Mazda Toyota Manufacturing looks to hire production workers

Applications to join the production team at Mazda Toyota in Huntsville are now open.

Yuris Guzman, Staffing Specialist at Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM), says they are excited to offer full-time positions for those wanting to begin a career in manufacturing.

"It's in high demand. There is growth in the automotive industry. The industry is high-tech, and we have a vision for the future," Guzman said.

MTM’s Production Team Members make up the largest percentage of the Mazda Toyota team. Guzman says they will hire around 3,000 members to fill production jobs.

Guzman encourages individuals of all backgrounds to apply.

"We are committed to hiring a diverse workforce that represents our local community including women, people of different diversities and veterans," Guzman said.

Positions start at $17/hour with a top rate of $23/hour plus a shift premium. MTM Production Team members will also receive benefits on their first day of employment including medical, dental, vision and 401(k) plans.

Guzman says members of the production team are the backbone of the manufacturing plant.

"When you work at MTM, you're part of something bigger. As a founding member of our team, you have an impact and contribution directly to our progress in a green field and we are committed to providing opportunities for growth and advancement in your area of excellence," Guzman said.

Potential applicants must be 18 years of age and do not need any manufacturing experience to apply.

For more information and to apply, click here.