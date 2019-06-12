Mazda Toyota Manufacturing infuses new facility with Huntsville space history

As a nod to Huntsville's decades-long involvement in the space program, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc. (MTM) announced they will name their assembly lines "Apollo" and "Discovery."

“Thanks to our team members’ creativity and innovative thinking, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is proud to name our two future assembly lines Apollo and Discovery in a nod to our city’s heritage as the birthplace of our nation’s space program,” said Mark Brazeal, vice president for administration at MTM.



A rendering of Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc. (Courtesy: MTM) A rendering of Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc. (Courtesy: MTM)

“The scores of brilliant men and women who worked tirelessly to further mankind’s progress and exploration into the unknown gives our team motivation to add to the Rocket City’s history as a producer of world-class vehicles.”

Construction crews broke ground on the $1.6 billion facility back in November 2018. MTM has already starting the hiring process that will create "up to 4,000 new jobs."

MTM said production is scheduled to begin in 2021 and it will assemble "up to 300,000 vehicles annually."

To find out about the jobs currently available, click here.