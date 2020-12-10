Mazda Toyota Manufacturing hiring hundreds of production employees in North Alabama

The second phase of mass hiring for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is now open. It is looking to hire hundreds of production employees.

Farevesa Temple, a production team leader, has been with Mazda Toyota since January. She said watching the plant grow and creating the foundation of a positive work environment is her favorite part.

“We’re setting the culture now. So, you set everything how you want it to end, you know, if you do everything right in the beginning, everything will grow and you can teach your team members, teach everyone that culture," said Temple.

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is looking to hire 3,000 production employees by 2022.

Temple has experience having worked 7 years at the Toyota plant in Mississippi, but she said applicants don't have to have experience.

“You don’t need the experience because everything you need to know, they’re going to teach it to you," Temple said.

She said employees go through different training to learn new skills.

“They try to teach us and instill it in us to always change," Temple said. "You want change, change for the better, so it’s always opportunities to grow and develop, you know, for you to move up and advance in the company.”

Temple said applying to Mazda Toyota is a great way to start a lifelong career in manufacturing.

If you would like to apply for a position, click here.