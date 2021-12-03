Mazda Toyota Manufacturing hiking pay for new, existing employees

Current and future Mazda Toyota Manufacturing employees are getting pay bumps.

The company announced Friday that all new hourly workers who join the team before Feb. 28, 2022, will get sign-on bonuses of $3,000. Current employees also will get $3,000 “appreciation payments.”

These payments will be reflected in team member pay at the Huntsville facility as early as March 2022, according to a news release.

And, the release said, the bonus comes “in addition to a recent wage increase for all new and existing hourly team members.”

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is currently hiring up to 1,300 additional team members through 2022. Interested applicants can apply HERE.

More from the news release:

“Mazda Toyota Manufacturing understands that our team members are the secret ingredient to our success,” said Mark Brazeal, Vice President of Administration at MTM.

“We want them to feel the appreciation we have for them, as they build the two beautiful SUVs that MTM produces.”

The wage increase was reflected in team member wages starting October 29, 2021.

Production team members saw an increase on starting wages from $17.00 an hour to $18.35, and top rate wages increased from $23.00 an hour to $25.00.

Skilled team members saw an increase in starting wages from $23.50 an hour to $25.64, and top rate wages rose from $33.00 an hour to $36.00.

This wage increase was reflected in all hourly team members’ pay commensurate to their experience and position with MTM.

“We want anyone considering joining the MTM Team to know just how much we value the contributions of our team members,” said Janette Hostettler, Vice President of Production at MTM.

“This compensation package helps us communicate an important aspect of MTM’s culture: we are building more than just cars here, we are building people, families and community.”