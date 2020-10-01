Mazda Foundation donates $50,000 to Food Bank of North Alabama

Mazda is helping to feed families in North Alabama.

Mazda Foundation (USA) Inc. announced a $50,000 grant to the Food Bank of North Alabama on Thursday.



Credit: Mazda Foundation (USA) Inc. Credit: Mazda Foundation (USA) Inc.

A statement from the foundation says the funds will allow the food bank to serve 350,000 meals. It’s the second emergency donation it’s made since the pandemic began in March.

“Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is committed to serving as a hometown company in our North Alabama Community. We appreciate the ongoing support of this commitment demonstrated by donations to important nonprofit partners such as the Food Bank of North Alabama by our parent companies, Mazda and Toyota,” said Masashi Aihara, president of Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, in the statement on Thursday.

The foundation has awarded $94,000 to the food bank this year.

“The Food Bank of North Alabama is very appreciative of this generous funding from the Mazda Foundation as we seek to respond to the growing number of people seeking food assistance, especially families who have never needed help before,” said Shirley Schofield, executive director of the Food Bank of North Alabama.

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network is ready to track storms and keep your family safe. See it in action HERE and learn more about it HERE