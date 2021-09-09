2022 Huntsville city budget proposal announced

From the City of Huntsville:

Mayor Tommy Battle introduced the City of Huntsville’s proposed FY 2022 –General Fund Budget tonight to City Council. Updated budgets for the City’s capital improvement plans will be presented at a Council work session next week.

The $245 million operating budget includes increased spending for public safety, road resurfacing, mental health care, parks and recreation, and a 3% cost-of-living raise for City employees.

Mayor Battle says the balanced budget also reflects the growth in demand for services and amenities.

The FY22 budget funds the new Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, provides the City’s biggest investment in mental health through collaboration with Wellstone Behavioral Health, and provides property and funding for a new administrative building for Huntsville City Schools.

“Now that the 2020 census has deemed us the largest city in the state, we will continue our goal to be the best,” Battle said. “There’s more demand than ever for city services and we believe this budget allows us to meet those critical needs while remaining fiscally responsible in our spending.”

While the budget reflects a 4% increase in spending over FY21, it reallocates Sanitation from the general fund budget into an enterprise budget. This will allow the department to better track and respond to growing demand for trash and bulk waste collections.

Highlights include:

$1 million for City Schools administration building

Funding for construction of new City Hall

New fire station in western corridor

$1.5 million increase for outside agencies

Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

20 new Huntsville Fire & Rescue positions

29 new Huntsville Police positions

35 new Parks & Recreation positions

Numerous park improvements to include Legacy Park, Oak Park, Crawford Park

Additional phases of Sandra Moon Complex

Increased funding for HPD mental health programs

$16+ million in road and street maintenance

3% COLA for City employees

Sanitation moves to enterprise fund



Council members will hold a work session at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, to review the budget in greater detail. Council is expected to vote on final adoption Sept. 23 in time for the start of the 2022 fiscal year on Oct. 1.