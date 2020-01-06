Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood has placed the city’s fire chief, Rodney McAnally, on paid administrative leave as of Monday while he is investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Underwood said this is part of municipal policies and procedures and “in an effort to allow the fire department and first responders to operate effectively and efficiently.”
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson told WAAY 31 on Friday his deputies had assisted the State Fire Marshal's Office with a search of the Tuscumbia Fire Department on Thursday. The State Fire Marshal's Office declined to comment at the time.
Underwood told WAAY 31 the investigations and accusations have nothing to do with Tuscumbia, but instead stem from an incident in Littleville. He said Tuscumbia city employees, as well McAnally, have cooperated with the investigation.
Last year, McAnally stepped down as the volunteer fire chief in Littleville after the Colbert County Commission asked him to do so.
On July 2, 2019, a police report was filed with the Colbert County Sheriff's Office stating that about $250,000 in cash and equipment was embezzled or taken from the Littleville Volunteer Fire Department. The front page of the police report does not name any suspect on it.
Related Content
- Mayor places Tuscumbia Fire Chief on paid leave while State Fire Marshal's Office investigates
- State Fire Marshal's Office investigating Tuscumbia Fire Chief
- Tuscumbia police investigating "suspicious" house fire
- Tuscumbia police officer on paid leave during probe of off-duty gun use, argument
- Falkville mayor: Police chief on leave due to FBI investigation
- Julian Harris Elementary School principal placed on paid administrative leave
- Limestone County addresses investigation protocol for employees on paid leave
- Volunteer fire chief in Marshall County arrested over stolen funds
- Fire Marshal rules Gurley church fire accidental
- Tuscumbia escaped inmate recaptured