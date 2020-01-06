Mayor places Tuscumbia Fire Chief on paid leave while State Fire Marshal's Office investigates

Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood has placed the city’s fire chief, Rodney McAnally, on paid administrative leave as of Monday while he is investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Underwood said this is part of municipal policies and procedures and “in an effort to allow the fire department and first responders to operate effectively and efficiently.”

Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson told WAAY 31 on Friday his deputies had assisted the State Fire Marshal's Office with a search of the Tuscumbia Fire Department on Thursday. The State Fire Marshal's Office declined to comment at the time.

Underwood told WAAY 31 the investigations and accusations have nothing to do with Tuscumbia, but instead stem from an incident in Littleville. He said Tuscumbia city employees, as well McAnally, have cooperated with the investigation.

Last year, McAnally stepped down as the volunteer fire chief in Littleville after the Colbert County Commission asked him to do so.

On July 2, 2019, a police report was filed with the Colbert County Sheriff's Office stating that about $250,000 in cash and equipment was embezzled or taken from the Littleville Volunteer Fire Department. The front page of the police report does not name any suspect on it.