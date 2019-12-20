City taking over operations of Hartselle Dixie Youth Baseball after theft of team funds

The City of Hartselle is taking over the finances and the overall operations for the Hartselle Dixie Youth Baseball organization.

Police arrested Casie Kimbrell Wednesday for theft of property second-degree. She’s accused of stealing money from the league’s account.

The mayor of Hartselle says the city decided to take over the organization about four or five weeks ago after hearing about the discrepancies with the funds. He says it was necessary.

"This has gotta stop and I said, 'My thoughts are the city needs to take over the operations of Dixie Baseball," said Mayor Randy Garrison.

Garrison says the City of Hartselle is taking steps to take full control of the Hartselle Dixie Youth Baseball organization. Investigators say this is the fourth time someone involved in the league tried to steal in the past 19 years.

Garrison says the city will now put in place checks and balances and computer software to make sure inventory is accounted for. He says all the kids and coaches will have to worry about is showing up and playing ball.

"The parents want to see their kids play ball. The kids want to play ball, and they don’t have to worry about volunteering to work at the concession stands, worrying about collecting money. All they have to do is play ball," said Garrison.