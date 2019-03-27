Mayor of Arab shut down city offices in honor of parks and recreation employee killed in wreck

On Wednesday, the City of Arab mourned the loss of a well-known parks and recreation employee.

The funeral of Nicki Penn took place, and the mayor of Arab closed all city offices at 1 p.m. for city employees to attend.

Nicki Penn worked at the Arab Recreational Center for two years. Her coworkers said without her there, it will be hard, but they're trying to move on as best as they can.

The intersection of Highway 231 and Northgate Drive will be a constant reminder of what happened to Nicki Penn and her husband on Saturday. Police say Jeremy Jones ran a red light and crashed into the power source for the traffic lights. Penn was killed and her husband was injured.

Jones was charged with driving under the influence, and could face more charges after the investigation is complete. Penn's former boss at the Arab Recreational Center said support from the community and and even those from out of state has been overwhelming. Soon, the rec center plans to create a plaque in Penn's name.

"There won't be a day that goes by where we won't remember her, so we just want to do something, so the lives that she touched in the short time that we had her here, you know, people can walk by and remember Nicki as well," said Eric Hayes, director of the Arab Parks and Recreational Center.

Some of Penn's coworkers said they will miss her personality and kindness the most. One of the women on the janitorial staff said Penn would leave little notes in the closet for when she was having a bad day.

City offices will be back open on Thursday for normal business hours.