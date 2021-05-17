Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mayor and Police Chief To Determine Disciplinary Actions For Huntsville Police Officer Convicted of Murder

The city council can impose a greater or lesser degree of discipline, but they cannot review the decision unless Officer Darby appeals it.

Posted: May 17, 2021 6:15 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

WAAY 31 analyzed the city's policies and procedures regarding disciplinary hearings. We learned that it will be up to the mayor and police chief to determine what kind of disciplinary actions Officer William Darby will face. However, people in the community have already voiced their lack of trust for them to hold darby accountable.

"Accountability is non-negotiable," one woman said.

"Huntsville cannot trust its police department to police or to hold itself accountable," another man added.

People in the community are calling for accountability after Darby was placed on paid administrative leave following his murder conviction. The city says this is part of due process to which darby and other city employees are entitled to, but people are still upset.

"Any other job Darby would be fired without pay, so why is the police different," one man said.

Darby will be on paid leave until after his disciplinary hearing. The hearing will be similar to a trial with opening statements, evidence and testimonies, a rebuttal and closing remarks by both the police chief and Officer Darby.

A local attorney with no personal or financial interest will serve as a hearing officer. They will be responsible to consider all the evidence and testimonies and create a finding of facts.
The mayor or police chief will then determine if those facts are cause for discipline, but both have already publicly voiced their support for Darby. After Darby's conviction, they both released statements saying they believed Officer Darby followed the appropriate protocols and did what he was trained to do.

"Our city's leadership publicly condoned the murder of a suicidal man Jeffrey Parker. How can you ask us to trust you?" one woman said.

The city council is able to impose a greater or lesser degree of discipline on an employee if the majority of members agree. However, the city says the council will not be able to review the mayor or police chief's decision unless Officer Darby appeals the decision.

People in the community say they are paying close attention to what happens next.

"Your words and actions do have consequences. Y'all may have gotten away with abhorrent behavior in the past, but we are now watching," one woman warned.

Darby is facing suspension for more than 10 working days, demotion or dismissal according to city policies. At this time, it's still unclear when that disciplinary hearing will take place. We do know it will take place within the next month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: °
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 540083

Reported Deaths: 11038
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson798481529
Mobile41283809
Madison35157506
Tuscaloosa25925455
Shelby25302249
Montgomery24723593
Baldwin21411310
Lee15993172
Calhoun14574319
Morgan14425280
Etowah13925353
Marshall12280225
Houston10648282
Elmore10158206
Limestone10070151
St. Clair9948245
Cullman9768194
Lauderdale9460243
DeKalb8865188
Talladega8341176
Walker7261278
Autauga7005108
Jackson6840112
Blount6773139
Colbert6322135
Coffee5581118
Dale4877113
Russell445738
Chilton4373113
Franklin426382
Covington4138118
Tallapoosa4044153
Escambia394877
Chambers3596123
Dallas3569153
Clarke351561
Marion3140101
Pike312077
Lawrence303098
Winston275873
Bibb264764
Geneva254178
Marengo249865
Pickens234862
Barbour232056
Hale224078
Butler219169
Fayette212862
Henry189943
Cherokee184845
Randolph182542
Monroe178141
Washington167839
Macon161350
Clay157257
Crenshaw153557
Cleburne149641
Lamar143336
Lowndes140653
Wilcox127430
Bullock123242
Conecuh110829
Coosa109228
Perry107826
Sumter105032
Greene92634
Choctaw61024
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 857055

Reported Deaths: 12312
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby964521629
Davidson89674942
Knox51116636
Hamilton44570496
Rutherford43212437
Williamson28116217
Sumner24135349
Montgomery20402227
Wilson18907236
Out of TN1822399
Sullivan16952298
Unassigned16918134
Blount15559196
Bradley15100151
Washington14691245
Maury13545172
Sevier13451175
Putnam11437175
Madison11281241
Robertson9793132
Anderson8795171
Hamblen8632173
Greene7928156
Tipton7397104
Coffee6922123
Dickson6854113
Cumberland6769133
Carter6662158
Gibson6542146
McMinn654198
Bedford6522128
Roane6318105
Jefferson6244125
Loudon616469
Hawkins6161107
Lawrence598491
Monroe587596
Warren555581
Dyer5440106
Franklin516490
Fayette511878
Cheatham457856
Obion455096
Cocke452499
Lincoln437163
Rhea435775
Marshall420658
Campbell417463
Weakley416365
Giles4010100
Henderson380776
White368170
Carroll363483
Macon363178
Hardin358968
Hardeman353764
Henry320676
Lauderdale320244
Claiborne318873
Scott315245
Marion312847
Overton302561
Wayne297034
Hickman284746
McNairy284254
DeKalb280754
Smith278539
Haywood271562
Grainger263550
Morgan251339
Trousdale250622
Fentress243047
Johnson241939
Bledsoe215811
Chester215451
Polk208725
Unicoi204549
Crockett203549
Cannon192831
Union192234
Humphreys181528
Grundy179534
Sequatchie171829
Lake170526
Benton167340
Decatur159339
Lewis158426
Meigs139125
Stewart133028
Jackson132336
Clay110330
Houston109733
Perry107228
Moore101717
Van Buren85523
Pickett75924
Hancock59312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events