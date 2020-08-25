Mayor Tommy Battle talks about goals after reelection

Mayor Tommy Battle told WAAY 31 News being mayor during a pandemic is a challenge.

He says important meetings will continue to be over zoom and future budgets will be limited.

Battle says next year the city's budget will be conservative as the pandemic has caused the city to lose $15 million so far, but either way battle says he wants to continue developing Huntsville over the next four years.

"We are able to make sure North, South, East, West Huntsville all share what we call the success of the city. Making sure we have huge schools in each section of the city. We have residential developers in every section of the city. We have parks and green-ways in every section. We've added jobs to the economy in every section of the city," said Battle.

Battle says he is thankful so many people voted in this election and hopes people will show up to the polls or fill out absentee ballots for the presidential election in November.