Mayor Tommy Battle promotes healthy lunch breaks

Mayor Tommy Battle spent his lunch break walking at Big Spring Park, as part of the Healthy Huntsville Initiative. Mayor Battle told the crowd about the importance of healthy living and then a group led them in a stretch.

The walks were scheduled at 30-minute intervals, with two laps around the park. More than 30 vendors passed out information on healthy living. Walkers told us it's great for the city to host events like this.

"That says that they really care about their people and their well-being," said Huntsville resident Travion Martin.

Harry Hobbs works across the street from the park and brought his office out to walk.

"If you don't do anything but walk your life will get better," said Hobbs the Huntsville Utilities vice-president.

The goal of the walk is to show people they can use their lunch break to get in some physical activity.