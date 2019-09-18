Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle says he's ready for a fourth term

Mayor Tommy Battle is officially running for re-election. The Huntsville mayor told his supporters on Wednesday he wants a fourth term.

"I wanted to tell you, I'm ready to go for the fourth term," Mayor Battle said.

Battle delivered a speech in a room full of his supporters about all the good things happening in Huntsville, and how he sees the future being even brighter.

"We have a great city. We want to take the chance to make it better, and that what we're looking for," Mayor Battle said.

His supporters agreed with him.

"Mr. Tommy Battle has made this city one of the best cities to live in," Aladin Beshar, one of Battle's supporters, said.

Over the past couple of months, the mayor and city council have been going back and forth over how much they should be paid.

On Friday, the mayor issued a second veto after council members voted to boost his $132,000 a year salary by 33%. City council members would get significant increases as well. Those raises would go into effect after the 2020 election.

The mayor has said he does not want the increase, because he feels like serving the public is payment enough. The council's president, Devyn Keith, said he's confident he has enough votes to override the veto. He said if the mayor felt the increase was too much, he can donate it to charity.

WAAY 31 asked Mayor Battle about this during his announcement on Wednesday.

"People didn't elect me to come in and fight with council members. I'm not going to fight with council members. I put out my statement when I did the veto and I'll let it stand," he said.

The mayor didn't address the issue of giving his salary boost to charity if re-elected. He said he can work with council members even though they have different philosophies.

"We have to work together as a cohesive group," he said.

If the city council does override his veto, Mayor Battle can't veto the measure again. Keith said he plans to bring the vote up at the next council meeting on September 26th.

The mayor said one of his top priorities heading into this campaign is finishing up the major road projects they've started.