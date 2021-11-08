Battle discusses Huntsville's growth in State of City address

With Huntsville growing to become the biggest city in Alabama, Mayor Tommy Battle had plenty to celebrate at the State of the City address.

"We’ve grown nearly 20% in the last 10 years," Battle told the audience. "But, as I've said many, many times, I don’t want to be the biggest. We want to be the best."

The city has seen unprecedented growth and opportunity, even during the pandemic. Battle said the work they are doing today is getting them ahead of the game.

“We’ve checked a lot of the boxes off," Battle said. "We’ve checked off the boxes of infrastructure, we’ve checked off the boxes of roads, we checked off the boxes of labor force, we checked off the boxes of having a place to live, homes, residences.”

Battle said these accomplishments do not mean they will be putting a halt on growth.

"We’ve had some great successes over the past 10 years, and it has been great success," he said. "But we’ve got to start focusing on the next 20 years."

Battle said there will be growing pains, but he firmly believes Huntsville has all the right ingredients for a blooming city.

"I think Huntsville's best at putting together the full package ... of what makes a community grow and what makes a community prosper," he said.