Mayor Tommy Battle: 'I disagree' with guilty verdict in Huntsville Police Officer murder trial

Huntsville Police Officer William Darby has been found guilty of murder.

The jury in his trial issued its verdict Friday.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle issued this statement: “While I respect the jury’s opinion, I disagree with the verdict. We recognize this was a hard case with a lot of technical information to process. Officer Darby followed the appropriate safety protocols in his response on the scene. He was doing what he was trained to do in the line of duty. Fortunately, Officer Darby has the same appeal rights as any other citizen and is entitled to exercise those rights."

Darby has been on triall all week for the murder of Jeffrey Parker. a suicidal man Darby shot in 2018 while Parker held a gun to his own head during a confrontation with police.

Police say Darby only shot after Parker refused to drop his weapon.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray issued this statement after the verdict: “We are in the first stages of shock. While we thank the jury for their service in this difficult case, I do not believe Officer Darby is a murderer. Officers are forced to make split-second decisions every day, and Officer Darby believed his life and the lives of other officers were in danger. Any situation that involves a loss of life is tragic. Our hearts go out to everyone involved."

