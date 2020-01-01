Clear
Mayor: Suspect tried to run over St. Florian Police officer

The shooting was not fatal.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 5:52 PM
Updated: Jan 1, 2020 7:49 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

On Wednesday, St. Florian Mayor Matthew Connolly confirmed more details about an officer involved shooting.

WAAY31 was unable to get basic information from the St. Florian Police Chief, but the mayor filled in some of the details of the shooting.

Connolly said on Dec. 21st a St. Florian officer was making a routine traffic stop near Whispering Hills Drive. Connolly said that's when the suspect tried to run the officer over with his car and the officer fired shots, hitting the suspect.

Connolly said the officer then did first aid on the suspect. The suspect was taken to a hospital and released a few days later, according to Connolly.

Officials won't confirm the identity of the suspect or if he could be facing any charges.

The officer is on paid leave and the case is being investigated by the Lauderale County Sheriff's Office.

