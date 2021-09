A Lexington High School student has been killed in a wreck, according to officials.

Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker confirmed a 16-year-old male student died in the single-vehicle wreck on County Road 71. The roadway has been temporarily closed while responders work to clear the scene.

Tucker said the student's truck left the roadway and struck a tree.

Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.