Mayor: Huntsville police will begin implicit bias training in April

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle announced Sunday the Huntsville Police Department will start implicit bias training in April.

Javon Crowder lives in Huntsville and told WAAY 31 that he experienced unfair law enforcement bias while living out of state and knows what it feels like.

"It feels like no matter what you do, even if you're right or wrong, it's like you might as well let it go because you're not going to win," Crowder said.

Crowder said he's never had a problem with police here in Huntsville, but he's thankful officers are being trained to make fair decisions.

"'Cause it's always two sides to every story, and then in between those stories is the truth. It will probably help them to figure a lot of that stuff out rather than just going off first impulse," Crowder said.

The decision to implement implicit bias training has been in the works since August when community group Faith in Action Alabama asked Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle to add the training into his 2019 budget.

"Really it was already in the works. That was the very interesting thing. Our directors of training from the Huntsville Police Department were way ahead of all of us," Battle said.

Battle made the announcement about the new training Sunday afternoon at a Faith in Action Alabama event. Stephanie Strong helped put the event together and told WAAY 31 she worked with Battle to get the new training incorporated into Huntsville's police force.

"It really just builds on the work that they're already doing around police accountability, building public trust," Strong said.

Crowder said the department's work won't go unnoticed.

"I will feel safer knowing that if I did get into an altercation that I wouldn't have to worry about anyone being bias," Crowder said.

According to Battle, Huntsville police will start teaching implicit bias courses on a regular basis on April 19th, and the training will be fully implemented in a year.