Decatur mayor: 'Keep doing what you're doing' to fight coronavirus

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling on Monday warned people in Morgan County that now is not the time to relax when it comes to coronavirus.

The county is now considered a “high risk” area, compared to “very high risk” by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

While the downgrade is a step in the right direction, Bowling said residents should stay cautious.

“Just keep doing what you’re doing is what I want to say. And - I don’t want to be repetitive, but maintain the distance, mask, sanitize - wash your hands,” Bowling said.

With about 25 coronavirus inpatients at Decatur Morgan hospital -- some on ventilators and others in intensive care -- Bowling said the downgrade doesn’t mean much, especially with a rise in local cases on Monday.

“We had 19 to test positive yesterday, Sunday. And today, 40. So, we’re just not settling down like we should,” Bowling explained.

The move out of the “very high risk” category would mean that Decatur City Schools wouldn’t necessarily start virtually. It is currently unclear how the move impacts schools since the district was not available for comment today.

Bowling said he’s confident school Superintendent Michael Douglas will make the right decision on virtual or in-person learning options for the school year.