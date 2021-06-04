Mayor Battle says written action plan from HPCAC report will be out soon

The City of Huntsville is putting finishing touches on an action plan regarding the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council Report.

Two council members had set a deadline of Friday to get that report.

A protest was held June 3 against the killing of George Floyd; Credit: Jonah Weinberger

The mayor says even if the action plan isn't sent out on Friday, it is in the works. So council members should expect a written action plan in the near future.

Council members want to see a response to every recommendation in the citizens advisory council report, as well as dates to provide a timeline on when the completion of reviews or actions would take place.

They mayor said they will be looking over every single item. Some will be easier to tackle, while others will be more long-term goals.

"We'll have a written action plan, I'm not sure if we'll get it out today but there will be a written action plan. You know when we look at it there's, it depends on how you'd call for what the suggestions were, corrective actions or what the calls were for change. We're going to work with every one of them, we're going to look at them, make sure this makes for good policing," says Mayor Battle.

Council member Bill Kling says he understands there might be a delay in getting all of the information needed for the written action plan.

If needed, council member Frances Akridge said they could write a formal resolution stating exactly what they want to see, and the council could then pass that resolution. But they're hoping it doesn't need to come to that and it seems like Mayor Battle is working to get the action plan out soon.