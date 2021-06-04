Huntsville mayor disappointed civic group asking feds to investigate police

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle spoke with WAAY31 after a Huntsville civic group sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice asking them to look into the police department's actions.

The Rosa Parks Committee of Huntsville/Madison County is concerned with how HPD responded to protest in downtown Huntsville one year ago, as well as officer William Darby's conviction for the murder of Jeffrey Parker.

In the letter, the group specifically calls out Battle for his continued support of officer William Darby, even after his murder conviction for a shooting in the line of duty.

Now, the mayor is saying he's disappointed in the Rosa Parks Committee for getting another agency involved, saying the city won't get better unless they are able to talk through things and find some common ground.

"There was a little bit of disappointment. We had had a meeting with that group, we were supposed to be meeting again but they called off the meeting. We don't get better as a city unless we have a conversation, and that conversation sometimes we agree to disagree but then we find points that we can work together on. And if we come together we make a better city," says Battle.

Even though he doesn't agree with the Rosa Parks Committee getting the DOJ involved, he said he'll still be glad to work with the group in the future.

As far as if the Department of Justice will get involved, that's still up in the air. The Rosa Parks Committee doesn't have a timeline on when they expect to hear back from the agency, saying it could take over a month.