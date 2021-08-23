Mayim Bialik to host first 3 weeks of new ‘Jeopardy!’ season after Mike Richards’ exit

Sony Pictures Television confirms that Mayim Bialik will fill in as host of “Jeopardy!” during the first three weeks of the show’s newest season.

That season gets underway on Sept. 13.

Production is set to start this week after Mike Richards, who had been named as the replacement for the late Alex Trebek, stepped down after past derogatory comments about women, Asians, Jewish people, and others surfaced.

When Richards’ hiring was announced, Bialik was announced as the host of 'Jeopardy!’s' primetime specials and spin-offs.

Until a new permanent host is announced, the show plans to use additional guest hosts.

New “Jeopardy!” episodes will air at 3:30 p.m. weekdays on WAAY 31. Classic episodes featuring Trebek air at 3 p.m.

Sony Pictures Television produces the game show.