Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to split 'Jeopardy!' hosting duties in 2021

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings (Jeopardy! photo)

Posted: Sep 16, 2021 12:36 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the remainder of 2021.

Sony Pictures Television announced the plan Thursday, the same week that episodes filmed by ousted host Mike Richards to begin the show's 38th season are airing.

Richards, who also lost his role as “Jeopardy!” executive producer, was initially selected as Alex Trebek’s successor but left the show after past misogynistic and disparaging comments surfaced.

Bialik was tapped as interim host, and her episodes begin Monday and will air through Nov. 5.

Sony says Bialik and Jennings, the record-holder for longest “Jeopardy!” winning streak, will share hosting duties based on their schedules after that date.

New episodes of "Jeopardy!" air at 3:30 p.m. weekdays on WAAY 31. Classic episodes of the show air at 3 p.m. weekdays.

