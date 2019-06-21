Massive nests of yellow jackets could be headed to Alabama, scientist says

2019 may be a big year for giant yellow jacket nests in the state, according to an entomologist working with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System.

In a story posted by Maggie Lawrence to the Alabama Cooperative Extension System website, Charles Ray says this year could mirror 2006 in Alabama. That’s when more than 90 super nests, at least one the size of a Volkswagen Beetle, were found in the state.

(You should click here to read the full fascinating story)

The extension is the primary outreach and engagement organization for the land-grant mission of Alabama A&M University and Auburn University in cooperation with Tuskegee University.

“These perennial nests may be several feet wide and have many thousands of workers, far more than an average nest,” Ray said. “We have found them attached to home exteriors and other places you might not expect to find yellow jackets.”

Ray wants people to contact him so he can document the nest and collect insect specimens. People should contact him by email at raychah@aces.edu or at raychah@auburn.edu.