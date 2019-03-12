Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts

Massive Verizon texting outage reported

Repair time unknown

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 8:25 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

ABC News is reporting that Verizon is experiencing an issue with text message delivery on the entire East Coast.

It is not known when service will be restored.

From Verizon: We are aware of an issue impacting texting services for some customers. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 45°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

 

Community Events