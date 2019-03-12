ABC News is reporting that Verizon is experiencing an issue with text message delivery on the entire East Coast.
It is not known when service will be restored.
From Verizon: We are aware of an issue impacting texting services for some customers. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it.
Related Content
- Massive Verizon texting outage reported
- Instagram users report massive decline in followers
- Verizon call center prepares to close its doors
- Showdown between Verizon and Remind impacts Alabama students
- Widespread power outages reported across Huntsville, Madison County
- Power outage reported in north Huntsville; now restored
- Verizon call center employees moving out of Research Park and into their own homes
- Massive fire destroys Cullman County church
- Republican lawmakers spotlight 'jaw-dropping' FBI texts
- Singapore Summit: full text of signed statement
Scroll for more content...