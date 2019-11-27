Clear
Massachusetts is first state to ban tobacco, vape flavors

The American Cancer Society and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids say Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s signature makes Massachusetts the first to enact a permanent statewide ban.

Posted: Nov 27, 2019 9:16 AM
Posted By: AP

BOSTON (AP) - The governor of Massachusetts has signed into law a groundbreaking ban on the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products, including menthol cigarettes.

Baker signed the legislation Wednesday.

In September, the governor had declared a public health emergency and ordered a temporary ban on the sale of all vaping products - flavored and unflavored.

The legislation responds to growing concern about the health effects of vaping products, including deaths.

It immediately bans the sale of flavored vaping products and will outlaw sales of menthol cigarettes starting June 1, 2020.

