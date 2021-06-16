Mass shooting survivor not upset with shooter

"It's just going to always be there. It's going to always be there," Karen Porch said.

It was the middle of her shift when she heard there was an active shooter at work.

"There's no training you can take to prepare yourself for this situation," Porch said.

Police say an employee at the plant, Andreas Horton, shot and killed two people and injured two others.

"It's different if a stranger came to our plant and started shooting, but it wasn't a stranger. It was one of our loved ones. It was one of our employees. It was our friend," Porch said.

She described horton as a quiet guy who never bothered anyone. She says she's not angry or upset with him

"You can't be mad at one of your family members that might be going through something. Although he did something horrific, I'm never going to say anything bad about andy because he was a really nice guy," Porch said. "Even if he survived and went to prison, we'd still love Andy and we still would feel for him."

She says she's just upset she couldn't do something to help him sooner.

"You would think you know your family working 8, 10, 12 hours a day, but you don't," Porch said. "I look around, and it's like have we missed something? Was there something going on that we didn't know about? Maybe he had a bad day. Maybe he was going through something personal. We missed something, and I hate that."

She hopes all employees who were impacted by the mass shooting get the help they need. She says Union Hall is offering counseling for them from 9 to 5 this week.