Mass murderer to spend years on death row

The decision to sentence Christopher Henderson to death or life in prison is in the hands of a Madison County judge.

Henderson was convicted of killing five people including his pregnant wife. On Tuesday, the same jury voted 11 to 1 to recommend the death sentence.

But even if Henderson was sentenced to death on Tuesday, it would take years before he would actually put him to death.

"Once one has been put to death, it cannot be undone," local criminal defense attorney Matthew Balch said.

Balch says it's likely Henderson will spend 14 years on death row before he is executed. That's the average time frame for a death row inmate in Alabama.

Still, the victim's family says Monday was a good day.

"Our lost family members in heaven are receiving justice today," Keith Smallwood said.

But, that justice won't be served just yet.

"It is the highest punishment, therefore, the highest of review should be undertaken before it is imposed," Balch said.

Still, prosecutors on the case say it's what Henderson deserves.

"The death penalty is just not enough considering what they did," Tim Gann said.

Even Henderson's attorneys knew what was coming.

"None of us are shocked by this," Bruce Gardner said.

If the judge decides to sentence Henderson to death, the case will go to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals and the Alabama Supreme Court. The case could even go for federal review before the US Supreme Court.

The family says the recent trial has brought back a lot of feelings.

"There's been a lot of emotion these past three weeks, much less these past six years have certainly been emotional for us, you know it's been a long ride," Smallwood said.

Still, they say they'll continue to move forward.

"We know they're looking down on us and very proud of us for being able to move on land not stop, they would not want us to stop so this is for them," Kelly Smallwood Sokolowki said.

A sentencing hearing for Henderson is scheduled for October 14. That's when the judge will officially sentence him to death or overturn the jury's recommendation and sentence him to life in prison without parole.