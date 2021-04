The Limestone County teenager accused of killing five members of his family pleaded not guilty Thursday in court.

Mason Sisk says he is not guilty of the five counts of capital murder he is charged with.

Judge Robert Baker set a trial date of Nov. 1.

Pre-trial will begin Oct. 14.

Sisk is accused of killing his father, stepmother and three siblings in Elkmont in 2019. He is being tried as an adult.