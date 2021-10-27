Mason Cozelos' mom creates roadside memorial for her son, other grieving parents

Friends and family of a Madison teenager killed in a hit and run in Limestone County have created a tribute with love and a message.

The memorial is called "Mason's Pumpkin Patch," and it was made by his mother, loved ones and friends. WAAY 31 spoke with Mason Cozelos' mother about the loss of her son and what she wants others to take away from this moment.

His mom told WAAY 31 this is not just for Mason, but for others who may be grieving a loved one.

"This could be a place where, if someone else has lost a child, they can come, and if they want to put a pumpkin in their name, you know, that's fine," Elyssa Dufrene said.

Dufrene lost Mason on Aug. 19 when he was walking along Nick Davis Road and East Limestone Road after dark and a 26-year-old hit him but never stopped. After the loss, Dufrene wanted to honor her son in some way but also help pave the way for others to do so as well.

So, she came up with a local pumpkin patch.

"I want to be just a symbol of his life," she said. "I want to remember him and for him to be honored. I don't want his life to be tagged as just a tragedy, but one of hope."

Dufrene said even though a few months have gone by, not every day is easy. She said she finds comfort in knowing Mason's legacy is still going.

She said she comes out here to see new additions and to even have conversations with people, and there's one in particular where she knew Mason's death was not in vain.

"A story of young ones at his church, giving their life to Christ," Dufrene said. "That's what I want people to know, that there is life after death and that's the hope that we all have to have."

She said she finds comfort in her belief that she will see her son again.

"I find peace knowing that we'll meet again, someday, and that he just went before me," she said.

The pumpkin patch's theme falls in line with Thanksgiving and fall, but Dufrene said that will not always be there to stay. She said once the seasons change, so will the theme, and if anyone feels led to add a little something from their heart, they can feel free to do so.

Dufrene also plans to see about getting Mason's dog trained to be a search-and-rescue dog for situations similar to hers, so they can help others in need.